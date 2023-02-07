HONOLULU (KHON2) — Roots School is inviting the public to head on down the rabbit hole during their Alice in Wonderland-themed Childrens Fair.

The school’s annual Childrens Fair will have games, food, face painting, balloon twisting used book sale and more.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

While enjoying the fun activities that the event has to offer you can also take joy in knowing that all proceeds will benefit the Roots School’s Tuition Aid Program.

The program helps fund tuition for eligible family members that apply to have their keiki attend Roots School.

So head on down this Saturday, Feb. 11 for a fun-filled event. Tickets will be $15 at the door or you can purchase tickets for $10 in advance. Make sure to type “Childrens Fair tickets” in the “How would you like to be acknowledged” box.

The event is located at 740 Haiku Road in Haiku from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Call (808) 250-7988 or email development@rootsmaui.org for more information.