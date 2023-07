KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON) — A brush fire on Maui has closed down Piilani Highway in both directions.

Piilani Highway is closed between Kulanihakoi and Kaonoulu streets as a result of the fire.

According to Maui Police, the fire is on the mauka side of the highway.

There have been no reported injuries and no structures have been affected at the time of the closure.