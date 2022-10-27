HONOLULU (KHON2) – Thursday morning, Oct. 27, County of Maui officials came together to bless the renovated Waikapu Community Center.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino, Council Chair Alice Lee and Deputy Director of the Department of Parks and Recreation and other officials were in attendance.

The newly renovated community center was originally built in the late 1960s and in the past 50 years has been the gathering spot for countless first birthday baby luaus, family birthday parties, anniversary celebrations and more.

The community center is now up to date with ADA requirements and accessibility laws.

There has also been an addition of two covered lanai and upgrades to the parking lot along with utility connections to Waiko Road.

Now Maui County residents can continue to reserve and use this community space for decades to come having it still be the gathering space for one’s Ohana.