HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s ‘Birdtober’ and Haleakalā National Park on Maui is reminding the public their birds are in trouble.

According to Haleakalā NP when humans came to Hawaii they brought dozens of new species like pigs, cats, mongooses and mosquitos.

These animals and insects can destroy Hawaii native habitat and prey on native species. However, the Hawaiian honeycreepers is having the largest impact.

The National Park report mosquitos doing the most damage to forest birds due to the diseases these small insects carry. Avian malaria has caused forest birds to drop dramatically over the past few decades.

Usually, mosquitos like to stay in warmer climates, however recently they have been able to move higher in elevation where many forest birds reside.

The National Park said a lot of native forest birds have been pushed as high as they can go, and time is running out.

The good news is the ʻapapane and Hawaiʻi ʻamakihi may be showing some signs of tolerance to avian malaria from the mosquitos. However, other native forest birds aren’t as lucky like the kiwikiu and ‘iʻiwi, which are more at risk.