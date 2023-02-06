Toro from the Maui Humane Society in need of a forever home. (Maui Humane Society)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society is sending out a Save our Shelter (SOS) call as its shelters exceed kennel capacity.

The humane society said it currently has 105 dogs in their care looking for homes while only having a kennel capacity for 40 dogs.

In order to make additional space, dogs have been paired in kennels but you can lend a helping hand through the SOS Foster program.

SOS Foster allows anyone in the community to foster an animal free of charge. Necessary supplies will be provided and how long the animal stays in your home is up to your schedule.

To offer the community more opportunities to meet their animals, the Maui Humane Society will be open until 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

View the friendly faces available for the SOS Foster by clicking here.

Another way the community can help is through the Paws-to-Adopt program (a 10-day adoption trial) or the Beach Buddies & Dog on Demand Programs.