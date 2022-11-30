HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s an end to an era for one Maui snack business. After about 50 years Maui Potato Chip Inc. will be closing up shop on Dec. 15.

The store is currently located at 295 Lalo St. in Kahului on Maui and only has a few more weeks before the business needs to leave the building.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Mark Kobayashi with Maui Potato Chip Inc. said the owners of the building sold the property and told them they needed to be out by December.

“Right now, we are just working on getting out because the landlord sold the property,” said Kobayashi. “They sold the property in November and gave us a 30-day notice.”

He said looking back on the 50 years serving the Maui County communities brings back a lot of memories. From fulfilling Christmas orders, selling their t-shirts and just talking story with the community.

“Usually, we would sell anywhere from 4,000-5,000 bags during the holidays,” said Kobayashi. “More people are hearing about us closing and they are stopping by to buy up the last of our stuff.”

He said on Tuesday Nov. 29 there was a line of people outside their business from 6 a.m. getting their hands on the last t-shirts they have in stock and whatever bags of chips that are left.

Kobayashi said there is a lot to do in order for them to move out by Dec. 15, like selling or donating all of their current materials.

“Over the years we needed a lot of help and support,” said Kobayashi. “We definitely got the support from everyone and not just customers but with government officials who gave us extra time when we needed it.”

For now, Kobayashi is gathering up the years’ worth of memories and focusing on cleaning out his current store location before coming up with his future plans.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

“Once the dust settles and we clean up shop and take a few weeks off we will decide what we want to do next,” said Kobayashi.