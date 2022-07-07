HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department said a man was arrested on suspicion of multiple drug and firearm offenses after they executed search warrants in Kahului.

Police said they executed the search warrants at a residence where they recovered multiple illegal items:

  • One .308 rifle Ghost gun 13.5″ barrel
  • One fully automatic AR-15 Ghost gun 10.5″ barrel
  • One 9mm semi-automatic Ghost gun pistol
  • Four 80% pistol lower kits, 1,465 ammunition
  • One .40 caliber pistol upper receiver
  • 100-round AR-15 magazine
  • ten marijuana plants
  • four grams of marijuana concentrate
  • 8.2 pounds of processed marijuana
  • other drug paraphernalia
  • 35 cock fighting gaffs
  • $1,118.00 in United States currency
  • Chaz Yamashita (34), of Kahului, was arrested on suspicion of multiple drug and firearm offenses after executed search warrants in Kahului on July 5, 2022. (Courtesy: Maui Police Department)
  • Items recovered during search warrants at a residence in Kahului on July 5, 2022. (Courtesy: Maui Police Department)

Chaz Yamashita, 34, of Kahului was arrested and charged on suspicion of the following offenses:

  • One count of promoting a harmful drug in the first degree
  • One count of promoting a harmful drug in the fourth degree
  • One count of use of firearm in a felony drug offense
  • One count of commercial promotion of marijuana in the second degree
  • Three counts of firearms no serial number
  • Four counts of ownership/possession of prohibited weapons FC
  • Four counts of possession of prohibited weapons
  • Two counts of gun permit
  • Three counts of registration – firearms
  • One count of promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree
  • One count of possession of a gambling device
  • One count of promoting a controlled substance in/on/near a school
  • One count of contempt of court

Yamashita was released after he posted $35,100 in bail.