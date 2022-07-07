Items recovered during search warrants at a residence in Kahului on July 5, 2022. (Courtesy: Maui Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department said a man was arrested on suspicion of multiple drug and firearm offenses after they executed search warrants in Kahului.

Police said they executed the search warrants at a residence where they recovered multiple illegal items:

One .308 rifle Ghost gun 13.5″ barrel

One fully automatic AR-15 Ghost gun 10.5″ barrel

One 9mm semi-automatic Ghost gun pistol

Four 80% pistol lower kits, 1,465 ammunition

One .40 caliber pistol upper receiver

100-round AR-15 magazine

ten marijuana plants

four grams of marijuana concentrate

8.2 pounds of processed marijuana

other drug paraphernalia

35 cock fighting gaffs

$1,118.00 in United States currency

Chaz Yamashita (34), of Kahului, was arrested on suspicion of multiple drug and firearm offenses after executed search warrants in Kahului on July 5, 2022. (Courtesy: Maui Police Department)

Chaz Yamashita, 34, of Kahului was arrested and charged on suspicion of the following offenses:

One count of promoting a harmful drug in the first degree

One count of promoting a harmful drug in the fourth degree

One count of use of firearm in a felony drug offense

One count of commercial promotion of marijuana in the second degree

Three counts of firearms no serial number

Four counts of ownership/possession of prohibited weapons FC

Four counts of possession of prohibited weapons

Two counts of gun permit

Three counts of registration – firearms

One count of promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree

One count of possession of a gambling device

One count of promoting a controlled substance in/on/near a school

One count of contempt of court

Yamashita was released after he posted $35,100 in bail.