HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department said a man was arrested on suspicion of multiple drug and firearm offenses after they executed search warrants in Kahului.
Police said they executed the search warrants at a residence where they recovered multiple illegal items:
- One .308 rifle Ghost gun 13.5″ barrel
- One fully automatic AR-15 Ghost gun 10.5″ barrel
- One 9mm semi-automatic Ghost gun pistol
- Four 80% pistol lower kits, 1,465 ammunition
- One .40 caliber pistol upper receiver
- 100-round AR-15 magazine
- ten marijuana plants
- four grams of marijuana concentrate
- 8.2 pounds of processed marijuana
- other drug paraphernalia
- 35 cock fighting gaffs
- $1,118.00 in United States currency
Chaz Yamashita, 34, of Kahului was arrested and charged on suspicion of the following offenses:
- One count of promoting a harmful drug in the first degree
- One count of promoting a harmful drug in the fourth degree
- One count of use of firearm in a felony drug offense
- One count of commercial promotion of marijuana in the second degree
- Three counts of firearms no serial number
- Four counts of ownership/possession of prohibited weapons FC
- Four counts of possession of prohibited weapons
- Two counts of gun permit
- Three counts of registration – firearms
- One count of promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree
- One count of possession of a gambling device
- One count of promoting a controlled substance in/on/near a school
- One count of contempt of court
Yamashita was released after he posted $35,100 in bail.