KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County of Maui has been awarded a $25 million federal grant.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The grant is set to help fund the first phase of a project to extend Liloa Drive from the area of East Waipuilani Road to the area of Kaonoulu Street.

While design and permitting for the project began in 2016, construction of the first phase is expected to begin in 2025 following environmental review and permit approvals.

“This federal grant will help move forward a long-awaited improvement project that will serve as the Kihei North-South Collector Road and help to address traffic congestion in South Maui,” said Mayor Richard Bissen.

Plans for the project include the construction of a two-lane roadway and landscaped, shared-use paths that would be used for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The project also proposed three roundabouts and two bridges, in addition to railings, streetlights and storm drain systems.

The first phase of the project will make up 0.44 miles of the total 0.93-mile extension.

The Maui project is one of more than 160 transportation infrastructure projects across the country to receive funding from a grant program through Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity.

The County of Maui Department of Public Works applied for the program in February of 2023; awards were announced in June.

“This project is intended to help relieve traffic congestion in South Maui, and we appreciate receiving the RAISE grant funding for an important need,” said County of Maui Director of Public Works Jordan Molina.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The entire project is set to consist of five phases; design and construction on the second phase of the project is set to begin after the completion of the first phase.