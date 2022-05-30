PAIA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police on Maui are seeking the public’s help in finding 21-year-old Chase Hanson, who was last seen leaving Maliko Gulch on the way to Paia in early April.

According to the Maui Police Department, Hanson was reported missing by his family on Sunday, May 29.

MPD said his family is concerned for his safety and well-being as the lack of contact is out of character for Hanson.

Hanson was described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing about 170 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. MPD said he was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts, a dark-colored shirt and black shoes.

If anyone has information on Hanson’s whereabouts, they should contact MPD at (808) 244-6400 or call 911 and refer to MPD report #22-017202.