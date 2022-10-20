HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two people are dead after a drowning incident, according to the Maui Fire Department.

On Thursday, Oct. 20 around 12:30 p.m. in Keanae, firefighters responded to two people in distress in about eight-foot seas.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

MFD reported that a 40-year-old male possibly fell or got swept into the ocean when a 42-year-old female jumped in to help.

Local residents pulled an unresponsive female to shore and tried to give her CPR, according to MFD.

The man was later located unresponsive and medics declared the man and woman dead at the scene.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Both individuals were residents of California.