A rendering of Chick-fil-A Maui scheduled to open in Kahului in 2022. (Courtesy: Chick-fil-A, Inc.)

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Chick-fil-A Kahului restaurant on Maui is hosting a hiring event to fill over 100 part-time and full-time positions.

The hiring event started on July 5 and will last through Friday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to Chick-fil-A, all applicants will receive an application and the chance to interview in person as a Chick-fill-A Kahului team member.

The restaurant chain said it is “known for hiring, developing and retaining top talent and providing a positive work environment for people of all ages and backgrounds” and will offer “opportunities for teamwork and leadership development in a fast-paced environment.”

“We’re excited to welcome over 100 Team Members to Chick-fil-A Kahului, the very first Chick-fil-A on Maui. We look forward to building a team focused on creating a welcoming environment for our guests and making a positive impact on the local community.” SEAN WHALEY, LOCAL FRANCHISE OPERATOR OF CHICK-FIL-A KAHULUI

Chick-fil-A is a fast-food restaurant chain that provides employees “competitive pay and benefits, leadership opportunities, college scholarships and hands-on training and mentoring by the local restaurant operator.”