HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday morning, the Maui Fire Department responded to a structure fire that occurred on Waimaluhia Lane.

At around 10:57 a.m. three fire engines and Hazmat 10 rushed to the scene, where they found a working fire on a ground-floor unit with flames that extended up and into a second-floor unit.

MFD said they were able to knock down the working fires in both units quickly and confirmed all occupants were out.

By 11:37 a.m., the blaze was under control and then extinguished at 2:50 p.m.

A total of 18 people were displaced from four units — two of which sustained major fire damage, while two adjacent units sustained smoke damage. The extent of damage was approximately $400,000 to the structure, and $10,000 to contents.

MFD stated that 18 residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

It is currently undetermined what caused the fire.