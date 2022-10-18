HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is invited to a community budget meeting on Maui this evening in Pukalani.

It’s a chance to give your input about concerns and priorities for Maui Mayor Michael Victorino and his cabinet as they begin formulating the proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2023-2024.

You can also submit written comments on a community budget request form by clicking this link.

The meeting at Pukalani will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center.