HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pristine Moani Perry recently graduated from Hana High School as a triathlete with honors.

Perry is also the cofounder of “Project Ho’omana”. It is a nonprofit organization created to bring awareness to underage drinking, vaping and drug use.

During the pandemic, her project evolved into helping support her Hana community with multiple food distributions.

Congratulations, Pristine! Your family and community are so proud of you!