HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society is asking people to stop bringing in strays and surrenders as they experience overcapacity. The shelter is currently caring for 67 dogs (not including the 32 animals in foster homes) when their kennels can only hold 40 dogs.

“We are full and overcapacity. We need the community to understand that the shelter should be the last option for the animal,” said Katie Shannon, Director of Marketing at MHS, in a statement.

MHS is calling on the community’s help to provide homes and relief for the dogs. One of their programs called SOS Foster allows anyone to foster an animal without previous experience.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re single, in a multi-family household, or even a part-time resident, fosters are needed and will receive the necessary supplies.

In addition to the SOS Foster program, MHS has Paws-to-Adopt (10-day adoption trial), Beach Buddies and their new Dog on Demand program.

(Courtesy: Maui Humane Society)

If you find a stray animal, file a report on the MHS website, notify their Humane Enforcement Officers and hold on to the animal if it’s safe in your home.

MHS is located off Maui Veterans Highway and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.