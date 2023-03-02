KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department said that an Inter-Island Bomb Squad was called in for an unexploded ordnance on Wednesday, March 1.

Police said that the squad responded to a call from Kīhei Recycling Company which is located on East Welakahao Road. Employees of the recycling company found the unexploded ordnance.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

They said it appeared to be a mortar that had ended up in their metals collection area.

“Upon arrival, HIBS personnel were advised that the mortar was discovered on the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, by employees and had been moved to the end of the property in an open field area, away from machinery and containers,” said MPD.

It is unclear who dropped off the mortar since the company has rocks, dirt concrete and asphalt dropped off by the public.

A photo shows an unexploded ordinance discovered on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Kīhei Recycling Company in Kīhei, Hawai’i. (Photo/Maui Police Department) A photo shows an unexploded ordinance discovered on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Kīhei Recycling Company in Kīhei, Hawai’i. (Photo/Maui Police Department) A photo shows an unexploded ordinance discovered on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Kīhei Recycling Company in Kīhei, Hawai’i. (Photo/Maui Police Department)

MPD said they contacted Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal to let them know about the find. EOD said that the ordnance was a 60mm High Explosive mortar; it was recovered and disposed of at an off-site location.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

MPD asked the public not to handle ordnances if found. The best option is contact MPD for assistance.