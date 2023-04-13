HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii reported that more than 40,000 tourists visited Molokini Island in August 2019.

Molokini is known as a very popular spot to scuba, dive and snorkel.

In March 2020, the numbers dropped to zero during the pandemic.

During this immense decrease in visitors, scientists got the opportunity to study how underwater tourism impacted the fish.

Molokini reef fish increase after pandemic drop in visitors (Photo credit: Kevin Weng) Molokini reef fish increase after pandemic drop in visitors (Photo credit: Kevin Weng) Molokini reef fish increase after pandemic drop in visitors (Photo credit: Kevin Weng)

Lead author in the study, Kevin Weng of William & Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine Science, said “The COVID-related tourism freeze provided a unique natural experiment to measure the effects of decreased tourism on fish behavior in a high-use, no-take marine protected area.”

Their findings suggest that “Molokini is being overused, and that management is needed to improve not only ecosystem health but the visitor experience,” said Sparks.

Predatory fishes known as “jacks” are fast-swimming fish that fear humans because they are commonly targeted by fishermen.

When tourism returned, those fishes were displaced from their shallow water habitat.

UH said that previous studies have shown a drop in the abundance of predatory fishes affects the herbivorous fishes they count as prey, the algae and other primary producers eaten by herbivores.

“Predators have diverse ecosystem roles, and their loss can reduce the resistance and resilience of ecosystems to other stressors,” said Friedlander.

You can read more about the study here.