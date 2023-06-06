HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Lahaina male died from his injuries following a morning crash along Honoapiilani Highway.

A preliminary investigation by the Maui Police Department revealed that the 62-year-old man was riding an electric bike when he collided with a black 1999 Toyota Tacoma at around 8:20 a.m.

Police said the bicyclist was attempting to travel east across the Lahaina Bypass and Honoapiilani Highway intersection and the truck was traveling southbound.

According to MPD, the collision caused the man to be ejected off his seat onto the roadway.

The driver of the Toyota immediately stopped and remained on the scene for first responders to arrive.

Despite life-saving measures, the man, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD said the driver of the Toyota was a 28-year-old Lahaina female who was wearing her seatbelt.

Police confirmed that speed is not a factor in the collision.

This is the sixth traffic fatality in Maui County for 2023. At the same time last year, there were 11.