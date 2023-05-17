MAKAWAO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County said it needs donations of ti leaves and finished ti-leaf lei.

They are in the process of attempting to make 4,000 lei to pay tribute to fallen veterans during the 2023 Memorial Day ceremonies.

“Donations of ti leaves, and finished ti-leaf lei, measuring 16 inches before tied, are urgently needed to pay tribute to 4,000 fallen veterans during Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday, May 29 at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao,” said Maui County Officials.

Makawao will host a drive-through drop-off event for finished fresh flower and ti-leaf lei. You can drop them off between 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26.

You cab utilize both County of Maui senior Center locations. One is located at Kaunoa Senior Center in Spreckelsville, and the other is located at West Maui Senior Center in Lāhainā.

If you’d like to help, then finished ti-leaf lei need to measure 16 inches before being tied.

According to Puna Ohana Flowers, the ti plant was originally called ki; and it was brought to Hawaiʻi when Polynesians voyaged to the Hawaiian Islands.

The site indicates that ti plants are considered sacred to the Hawaiian God Lono and the goddess of Hula, who is known as Laka; and its leaves and roots have diverse uses for Native Hawaiians.

It was used as a material for clothing, rain gear, sandals, roof thatching, dinner plates, ceremonial activities, fishing lures and for making ʻōkolehao which is an alcoholic brew from the ti roots.

However, in more modern times, the ti plant has become more of a ceremonial plant being most commonly used for lei making.

Kūpuna are slated to begin making ti-leaf lei on Friday, May 19 at both senior center locations.

For more information, call (808) 270-7308, option 3 or (808) 270-4310.