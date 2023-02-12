KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Staffing shortages continue to impact businesses, and government agencies are not immune to the new trend.

Maui County Officials announced that the County of Maui Department of Motor Vehicles and Licensing’s satellite office in Kīhei will temporarily open later beginning Monday, Feb. 13.

The satellite office is located at the Kīhei Aquatic Center at 303 E. Lipoa Street, and the new hours will be from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Maui Officials said that “the revised hours will remain in place while the Department of Motor Vehicles and Licensing carries out recruitment to fill vacant positions.”

They are reminding the public that the Kahului Service Center and Lahaina and Pukalani satellite offices will maintain their regular hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.