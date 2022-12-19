HONOLULU (KHON2) – Due to extreme flooding, road debris and unsafe weather the County of Maui’s Department of Environmental Management’s Solid Waste Division has closed the Central Maui Landfill until further notice.

The county asks haulers to avoid the Pulehu Road area due to poor road conditions.

Forecasters expect Hawaii will see more thunderstorms, high winds and heavy rain in the hours to come.

The County of Maui’s Department of Environmental Management’s Solid Waste Division said they will make an announcement when it is safe to reopen the landfill again.

For additional information, call the Solid Waste Division at 808-270-7874.