KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui will soon have a new location to enjoy their pizza.

Round Table Pizza, a national chain restaurant, is relocating to a new facility that will allow both locals and visitors easier access.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The original restaurant location in Kihei is no longer open. The new location in Kahului remains under the direction of franchise owner Dave Mello.

Round Table Pizza has been around since 1959 and made a name for itself by filling their pies with toppings all the way to the edge of the pizza’s crust.

“Our legacy of time-honored recipes and gold-standard ingredients means guests can count on a consistent, superior dining experience each time they visit,” said Mello. “We invite the community to come out and visit us so we can treat them like royalty!”

All the usual menu items will be available as the new location continues to uphold the integrity of the pies that Round Table Pizza is so famous for.

“Maui Mall Village is pleased to welcome Round Table Pizza to the ʻohana,” said Maui Mall Village Property Manager James Cashman. “Round Table will offer yet another great family-friendly dining option for our community. It will be an excellent complement to our already diverse portfolio of dining experiences, and we invite everyone to visit the center to see what makes this storied franchise so special.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The new Maui Round Table Pizza is located at 70 East Kaʻahumanu Avenue in Kahului on Maui Island. Their restaurant hours will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.