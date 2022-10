Crews at the scene of a road closure on Maui on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Courtesy: Maui Now)

LAHAINA, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Maui County said Lahainaluna Road to Pāpalaua was closed last night Sunday to all traffic.

The Department of Water Supply had to shut off water in the area.

The road has since been reopened.