WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Wailuku Community Association (WCA) has announced that they will be holding a public meeting on impending improvements to the area.

WCA is asking that residents who wish to learn about the latest updates and ongoing and upcoming projects in Wailuku are invited to attend.

The informative gathering is set to cover various topics that collectively contribute to the ongoing transformation of Wailuku.

“As we celebrate Wailuku’s next chapter, our commitment is to ensure an engaged and well-informed community, said Kristin Holmes, WCA President. “This public meeting provides an opportunity for residents to stay updated and actively participate in the dynamic transformation of Wailuku.”

Some of the topics to be covered in the community meeting are as follows:

Wailuku Town Street Improvements: Updates will be given on utility lines work, installation of a traffic light at the intersection of Main and Church streets and upcoming traffic direction changes on Church Street.

New Wailuku Garage: Updates will be given on the construction of this 4-level parking facility, road access and timeline for project’s completion.

County’s new PARK MAUI parking management program: Latest information will be provided on the pilot program that is launching this summer, the proposed parking locations in town and fees being proposed for residents and non-residents.

Wailuku Arts District: Updates will be given on the Wailuku Arts District project, which has been a testament to the town’s commitment to promoting arts and culture.

Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art: Updates will be given on Wailuku’s first Hawaiian cultural center along with its environmental assessment, funding status and projected timeline.

WCA has invited speakers to discuss these improvements and will include Erin Wade, Senior Planner at the County of Maui; Brian Ige, Construction Manager at Dowling Co; and Kelly McHugh-White, Public Art Specialist at Small Town * Big Art.

The meeting will be held on Monday, June 5 at The Empanada Lady Restaurant & Lounge, which is located at 2119 West Vineyard Street in Wailuku. Doors for the meeting will open at 5 p.m. so that attendees and organizers can have meet and greet time. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.

“Attendees will enjoy delicious empanadas provided by The Empanada Lady Restaurant & Lounge,” said a WCS spokesperson. “Food and bar service will also be available for those interested.”

All are welcome to attend the meeting; however, advanced reservations are required to attend. Consequently, you will need to email wca96793@gmail.com no later than June 1. If you have queries not related to registration, then contact Kristin Holmes at (808) 283-1212.

There is limited onsite parking, but parking will be available at the venue. Planning ahead is advised.