MAUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The 98th annual Maui Fair has been postponed. It is a timeless tradition that has made its appearance illusive in post-pandemic years.

Maui County Officials said that they are having difficulty securing operational commitments from service providers, volunteers and vendors that would make the fair what it is, a large-scale community celebration.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“We’re very thankful for the support of our community and its leaders” said Sherri Grimes, Managing Director of Maui Fair. “Despite their and our best efforts, with venue construction challenges and no confirmation on rides and games, a different version of a fair could not be considered even with a reduced size Maui County Fair”.

According to Maui County Officials, one of the most important parts of the Maui fair is the Joy Zone including rides and games.

These rides and games are owned and operated by Fernandez Events, and they informed the Alliance that it could not commit to providing a full Joy Zone for the fair because of high shipping costs and lingering staff shortages.

Officials said that even with significant support from the County of Maui and Mayor Richard Bissen, along with assistance from the State of Hawaiʻi and unions, the Alliance will not be able to hold the Maui Fair in 2023.

“Although we’ve tried to hold our 98th annual celebration for two years running, we are not able to have a fair where guests, participants and our community are treated to the style and magnitude of past annual fairs,” said Avery Chumbley, Alliance President.

Chumbley went on to express their regrets for being unable to provide this celebration for the community.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“It is with our deepest regret that we must announce the postponement of the fair for 2023” said Chumbley. The Alliance is committed to bringing the fair back to its standards of pre-COVID level so that the 98th Maui Fair will be no ka’ oi like its namesake, the island of Maui.