HONOLULU (KHON2) — Efforts to get a handle on Maui County’s axis deer population continue with a new project that will pay landowners for eradicating deer on their property.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife is accepting applications for the targeted axis deer landowner incentive program. Awardees will be paid $50 per deer but officials said it’s not a bounty.

“If a landowner is trying to control these animals, if there’s expenses involved, staffing, considerations about safety mitigation,” Jeff Bagshaw, DOFAW outreach specialist. “So scheduling people, this is to reimburse people for doing that.”

“People have already kind of misquoted it as being a bounty, it’s the wrong way to think about it,” Bagshaw continued.

Applicants must own land in Maui County, state how many deer they expect to eradicate and have some experience in wildlife control.

The program is set to run for two years or until the money runs out. The deadline to apply is Jan. 27.