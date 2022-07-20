HONOLULU (KHON2) – Mayor Michael Victorino speaks during a blessing ceremony Tuesday morning for the Kaiaulu o Kuku`ia project in Lahaina.

This 200-unit, affordable multifamily rental housing project is on 28.5 acres off of Keawe Street in Lahaina.

The development will provide 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom units for families earning less than 60% of Maui County’s adjusted median income.

“You as a community good fellows and other contractors that are going to be on this job are going to present a living facility for people in dire need,” said Mayor Victorino. “When I say dire need, I’m talking about workforce.”

During the blessing Victorino addressed the county and state coming together to put more money towards the workforce, specifically middle class.

“Our workforce has been neglected, that’s the middle class, it’s been neglected for a long time and now we need to ramp it up,” said Victorino.

Project amenities include two community centers, laundry facilities, a playground, community gardens and off-street parking.

“Most importantly is the people,” said Victorino. “Our workforce people that will be benefactors here.”

The project also features environmentally friendly amenities such as solar water heating, low-flow plumbing fixtures, mildew-resistant paint, insulation in walls and roofs, LED lighting and Energy Star appliances.

For more information about the blessing head to the County of Maui’s website.