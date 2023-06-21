HONOLULU (KHON2) — For Wednesday, June 21, KHON2.com is featuring a dog who’s been waiting a whole year for her forever home.

This is nala.

Nala poses for a selfie on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 on Maui, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

The eight-year-old poi dog first stepped into the Maui Humane Society on June 11, 2022 after she was left behind in her home when her family moved out.

Nala licks her caretakeer to show her love on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 on Maui, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

The landlord found her all by herself and brought her to the shelter in hopes of finding her a new family.

Nala poses for a photo on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 on Maui, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

This was 375 days ago, and Nala is still waiting.

Nala wears a Santa hat during Christmas 2022 on Maui, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Nala is currently in a foster home.

Nala poses for a photo on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 on Maui, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Her foster family said she’s the sweetest senior pup who loves adventures, sunbathing and taking naps.

Nala takes a nap on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 on Maui, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Check out this video the Maui Humane Society made of her.