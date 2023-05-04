HONOLULU (KHON) – Tre Evans-Dumaran’s life on earth was short. The Maui firefighter died in February at age 24, after being swept away in a storm drain in Kihei while responding to severe weather.

Tre Evans-Dumaran, photo courtesy of the Maui Fire Dept.

But Evans-Dumaran’s legacy will live on, through the Live Like Tre foundation.

“Anyone that knows him knows he would give you the shirt off his back,” said Tre’s girlfriend, Jadelyn Carillo.

Tre Evans-Dumaran with girlfriend, Jadelyn Carillo. Courtesy of Live Like Tre Foundation.

The Live Like Tre Foundation was created to inspire others to perform acts of kindness, something the firefighter and aspiring pilot was known for.

Three free, family-friendly events were created so that others can “live like Tre.” There will be food, music, family activities, and a fire truck for children to peruse.

“That’s what Tre liked to do. He liked to be with family and friends all the time. For everyone to be together and have fun,” said Carillo.

Donations will be accepted at the events. Monies will go towards training for new firefighters.

Funding will also go towards scholarship opportunities. Special consideration will go towards student athletes, especially students from single-parent households.

His mom, Chelsie, has raised Tre since she was a teen.

“She was a single mom, raising him from the age of 15,” said Lisa Carillo with the Live Like Tre Foundation.

Tre Evans-Dumaran with mother Chelsie Evans. Photo courtesy of Chelsie Evans.

“We have another scholarship for students who have a desire to become a pilot, he really wanted to become a pilot. He wanted to help people and be a firefighter. But his goal was eventually to become a pilot.”

The “Live Like Tre Day” events will be held at the following times and locations:

Maui: 5/14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Hannibal Tavares Center.

Big Island: 6/10 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the UH Hilo Gym.

Molokai: 7/8 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Mitchell Pauole Center.