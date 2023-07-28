KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department said they responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:16 p.m.

The call took police to a Kahului residence on Meheu Circle on Friday, July 28.

According to MPD, their Central Dispatch received a call reporting that a male with a firearm had barricaded himself inside the home.

MPD said that when their officers arrived on the scene, they assessed the situation to determine the best course of action.

Once in the thick of it, they found a 48-year-old male had barricaded himself alone inside the residence.

This led to the deployment of the department’s Special Response Team (SRT). This team further assisted in the situation.

Through the efforts of the law enforcement team, they were able to resolve the situation by approximately 4:12 p.m.

MPD said the male suspect was taken into custody where he will undergo a medical evaluation. There were no injuries reported related to this situation.

MPD indicated that this is the only information available about this situation.