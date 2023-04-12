MAUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — It is national pet ID week beginning April 17; and according to PetHub, one in three pets will become lost at some point during their life.

The Maui Humane Society recently launched a new and improved dog license program.

The shelter has begun partnering with “Pet-Hub”.

PetHub is a digital tag that helps lost pets that are wearing one to get home quicker.

For Maui dog owners who recently received their new 2023/2024 dog license in the mail, the digital tag must be activated online.

On the PetHub website, you are able to create a free profile for your pet that help assist in their identification.

The profile can be accessed by anyone who scans the QR code on the back of your dog’s license in the event it gets lost.

PetHub’s has developed innovative technology that modernizes pet identification tools to help locate lost pets faster.

They said they have been able to help more than 100,000 lost pets return to their families safely. Of those rescues, they said that 96% have been reunited in under 24 hours.

This quick turnaround in reunited pet families leads to huge financial savings for municipalities and shelter operators by keeping animals from entering shelters.

The digital tags are worn on a pet’s collar and lost pets can be identified quickly and easily by:

Scanning the QR code on the tag with a smartphone to view information the pet owner has made public on their pet’s profile such as name, breed, age, any behavior issues or medications and contact information. Pet owners have full control over the privacy settings.

Calling the PetHub Call Center number listed on the tag, which is available 24/7.

Entering the license number on PetHub.com to access a pet’s profile.

“The amount of stray dogs that we have enter our shelter every single day is unbelievable. It’s just every animal wearing a collar with some type of ID we would immediately be able to reunite them with their family,” said Jennifer Goguen, Maui Humane Society.

Ensuring your pet’s long-term safety demonstrates why their information needs to be visible and up-to-date.