HAIKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department said that they responded to a 911 call regarding a structure fire on Thursday, March 24 at 2:15 p.m.

The fire was located on Puniawa Road in Haiku.

Fire personnel traversed the narrow and steep roadway in order to access the fire.

Once firefighters ensured that there were no persons inside the structure, they began their fight against the fire.

MFD said they were able to fully extinguish the fire by 6:37 p.m.

There were four residents displaced by the fire, said MFD. The Red Cross was called in to assist the residents.

MFD said that the estimated structure damages due to the fire are $320,000 while content damage estimates are not yet available.