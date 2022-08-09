HONOLULU (KHON2) – A blessing took place Tuesday morning for Maui’s new 324-unit Kaulana Mahina Affordable Apartment project.

Mayor Michael Victorino joined in on the blessing saying this is Maui’s first workforce rental project in nearly two decades.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“This groundbreaking of the Kaulana Mahina Affordable Apartments is another step forward in building badly needed workforce rental housing available for our residents,” said Victorino.

He said these units are within walking distance of Starbucks, Jamba Juice, McDonald’s, Foodland and more. 60% of the units will also offer affordable plans for 30 years.

Courtesy: County of Maui

Courtesy: County of Maui

“Tenants will live in a range of housing — from studios to three-bedroom units — and enjoy amenities like a gym, yoga room, pool, a residents’ lounge, a dog park and playground,” said Victorino.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

For more information on the progress of this new apartment complex head to the county of Maui’s website.