HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County Officials have announced that portions of Keōpūolani Park will be closed beginning Tuesday, June 13 in order to begin much needed repairs in the area.

These closures are until further notice with no schedule being released for reopening certain parts of the park due to the scope of the repairs.

According to Officials, there was a structural assessment that determined there were some light towers which are used to illuminate the field facilities to be unsafe for use.

The closures will impact:

Two softball fields.

A soccer field.

Portions of walking paths.

A parking lot.

“Ball Field 2, Ball Field 3, Soccer Field 5, a section of the Soccer Field 5 parking lot and sections of the lower walking path will be closed to the general public effective June 13 due to safety concerns,” said County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

Parks and Recreation said they are looking for immediate solutions to the situation. They also said they hope to reopen the area impacted by the closure back to public access as soon as possible.

The Department of Parks and Recreation said they appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding; and for more information, you can call the department at (808) 270-7980 or email Tara.Sabado@mauicounty.gov.