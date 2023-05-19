The earliest remains of a bow and arrow were found in Europe, with archeologists believing hunters were using bows as early as 50,000 years ago.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Liko Arreola, a King Kekaulike High School sophomore, will make her international debut competing in archery.

Arreola spoke with Robert Collias with The Maui News about her career and what it took to get to this point.

According to Collias, she “practices 20 to 30 hours per week on their property Upcountry,” and practices in her garage when it rains.

The 15-year-old started at six years old and said her father got her into the sport as he used to do archery.

“I have a lot of fun. It’s something different, something unique.” Liko Arreola

Recently, she competed in the Gator Cup in Florida. Arreola said she “broke the under-18 world record for the 50 meters, 72 arrows round with a score of 705, three points better than the previous world record.”

Arreola’s skills in her recent competitions qualified her for the U.S. National team where she will then compete in Colombia and Germany.

Arreolas upcoming international events:

These competitions are Olympic Qualifiers; and Arreola mentioned she, “would love to compete in the Olympics, someday.”

She will be representing the United States along with two other competitors from Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Arreola said she is “really excited” for this summer trip and is grateful for her family’s support.

“Not a lot of kids have this opportunity that I have, and I’m so grateful that they’re willing to do this for me,” said Arreola.

Her family supports her with her competition costs and said, “they will help me with anything I need.”

Liko Arreola is ranked 46 in world rankings, compound women as of May 15. Click here for more information.