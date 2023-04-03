HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Police Department Chief John Pelletier joined KHON2 on Friday, March 31 to bring the latest updates on the Valley Isle.

During an interview with KHON2, the topic of the recent mass casualties that happened on the mainland was brought up.

KHON2 asked Pelletier how is MPD preparing here in the islands for similar incidents should they ever reach our shores.

“That’s such a great question. And we’ve had to actually talk about this all too often, which is unfortunate. You just look at Tennessee and what happened and what we’re doing in Maui County. MPD is partnering in preparedness. And what I mean by that is we’re not waiting for the tragedy to strike to have relationships and know what the plan is. But we’re working with our partners in education, working with our business stakeholders, our hotel members, and we’re making sure that we have a plan, that we know what the plan is that they know what the plan is, and that we’re practicing and drilling on these plans, in the schools, in the businesses in the hotels, so that we’re able to mitigate the threat. One of the things that was occurring in Tennessee that I thought the officers did a great job is within minutes, they were able to mitigate that threat and make it so that it wasn’t worse. It’s horrible what it was. But the officers did a great job. And I can tell you this Maui county and MPD will be prepared to deal with that situation should it ever occur.”

KHON2 brought up how a couple of weeks ago we covered the increase in traffic fatalities over here on Oahu. His coverage mentioned that in addition to impaired driving, distracted driving remains a culprit behind these incidents, what is going on? And why do you want people to be aware of this?

“Well distracted driving actually, bout 3,000 incidents annually across the nation, fatalities from distracted driving. And there’s between 11 and 12,000, from impairment from drugs and alcohol. So there’s a good percentage that are distracted driving, there’s a national event of which MPd is partnering with called you text you drive you pay. And what we’re going to do as well as our fellow law enforcement partners across the country is we’re going to make sure that we have a proactive component where we’re looking to site individuals that are distracted. And I would just tell you, this, everybody when they’re driving, and you go to and from where you’re going, you see somebody on a cell phone, you see somebody on a device, that text message that you’re responding to is not more important than your life, the life of the people in the car and the life of the people around you. And we ask that you do this drive responsibly. And that means not answering that cell phone and not being distracted, because lives matter. And we’re gonna do everything we can to keep the roads as safe as possible. Thanks. And those texts can certainly wait.”

The annual First Hawaiian Bank, Troy Barboza, Law Enforcement Torch Run is coming up. Maui County got three islands you’ve got to run across, can you tell us how this event is gonna go? How you yourself will participate?

“So we are TRI ISLAND community. And we’re just really grateful to be partners with the Special Olympics for over 40 years, law enforcement has partnered with Special Olympics in the torch run and other events to raise awareness and raise money for it. And we’ve got incredible athletes not just in Maui County, but everywhere. And so what we’re able to do is we’re going to have a torch run on Maui on the 28th of April on Molokai II on the 21st of April and Lanai II on the 22nd of April, myself and members of my team will be running. And each of these events, it’s a three mile run. And it’s a one mile walk if you can’t do the three mile run. And so everybody’s welcome to join. And if you can’t do the walk, and you can’t do the running, come on out and support the athletes, because they really make a difference. I just want to point this out. It’s named after an officer who gave his life in the line of duty who is a Special Olympic coach HPD officer Troy Barboza. And you know, what an incredible honor to have his name on this. And it’s just a privilege to be able to partner with the community and to give back and our athletes inspire each and every one of us. I know they inspire me personally. And I would just ask that if you’ve got the opportunity. I’m given three events in MAUI COUNTY and I know that there’s others across the state and if you have a chance come support our athletes, they really do deserve it. And just realize this that law enforcement we do partner with the community to make this the safest community possible.”