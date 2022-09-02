HONOLULU (KHON2) – One of the deadliest times of the years for impaired driving accidents and fatalities is over Labor Day weekend according to the Maui Police Department (MPD).

MPD said these tragedies are preventable by not drinking and driving and having a designated driver you can rely on.

This year has already been more deadly for Maui County residents. So far there have been 15 traffic fatalities compared with 11 last year. All 15 fatal traffic accidents have involved impaired driving, lack of proper seat belt use or speeding.

Starting Sept. 2, and going through the three-day weekend, MPD’s Traffic Division will enforce a zero-tolerance policy for impaired driving.

MPD will hold different checkpoints to try and stop drunk or impaired driving.

Since the start of 2022, MPD has reported 363 impaired driving arrests in Maui County. This includes 12 habitual impaired driving arrests.

An impaired driving arrest becomes a felony In Hawaii, on the third arrest after two prior convictions within 10 years. It is also a felony if a person has already been convicted of continuous impaired driving one or more times within 10 years of the first offense.