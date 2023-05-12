MAUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Summer season is nearly upon Hawaiʻi, and with this comes a multitude of opportunities for keiki to have fun and for adults to pick up a bit of extra cash.

This year, Maui County is moving forward with its Summer PALs programs.

And, in order to attract the best talent, Mayor Richard Bissen has decided to up the hourly pay that participants receive.

Mayor Bissen announced on Friday, May 12 that he County of Maui will increase Summer PALs seasonal employee salaries.

This increase will be effective June 1, and it is meant to assist with recruitment efforts and to support the need for vital childcare programs that help families throughout Maui County.

Keiki participate in Maui’s Summer PALS program on Maui Island, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Maui County)

Mayor Bissen indicated that it is his intention to support the County Council’s Fiscal Year 2024 (CFY24) Budget proposal to increase Summer PALs seasonal employee salaries. These CFY24 increases salaries would take effect on July 1.

“In light of the Summer PALs program starting in June, Bissen’s directive will allow for seasonal employee salary increases to take effect in the current FY23 budget and will allow for employees to start summer employment in line with the Council’s proposed increases for July,” said a representative from the Mayor’s office.

The hourly wage increases are as follows:

Recreation Aide will be raised from $15.00 to $20.00 per hour.

Program Specialist will be raised from $19.53 to $26.04 per hour.

Recreation Leader will be raised from $16.74 to $22.32 per hour.

Recreation Director will be raised from $20.93 to $27.91 per hour.

Office Coordinator will be raised from $23.72 to 31.63 per hour.

Site Coordinator will be raised from $23.72 to $31.63 per hour.

“The county’s Summer PALs program provides a critical service to many local families. By providing essential summer childcare, parents are able to continue working while their keiki are out of school,” Mayor Bissen said.

He went on to state that “with ongoing staffing challenges within the PALs program, especially in Lāhaina and Lāna‘i, it’s imperative that we are doing everything we can to ensure these programs continue to operate.”