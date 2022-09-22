People walking through the Maui Sunday Market on Maui. (Courtesy: Maui Sunday Market)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Sunday Market will return to its original location at the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot.

The popular event will feature local food trucks, vendors, live entertainment, ohana games and more.

It will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Sunday starting Oct. 2.

Admission and parking are free to the public.

If you are interested in reserving a space at the event or if you are simply looking for more information then visit the Maui Sunday Market website.