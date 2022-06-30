KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department responded to an emergency call about a 66-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot wound while driving southbound towards Kihei on Maui Veterans Highway, near mile marker 5.

The incident was reported on Wednesday, June 29, at around 6:32 p.m.

MPD said the man was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical, yet stable condition.

According to MPD, investigators do not believe there is a threat to the public’s safety, as it appears to be an isolated event.

Maui police are investigating. Anyone with any information on this case may call 808-244-6400.