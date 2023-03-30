MAKENA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County Officials announced that Mākena will be experiencing a road closure.
The closure will take place between Mākena Road and Honoiki Street.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
Mākena Road will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31.
According to Officials, “starting from slight right turn passed Mākena Landing Parking Lot to the 3-way intersection.”
Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8
Officials said that there will be no through traffic during the times of the closure.