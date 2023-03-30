MAKENA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County Officials announced that Mākena will be experiencing a road closure.

The closure will take place between Mākena Road and Honoiki Street.

Mākena Road will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

According to Officials, “starting from slight right turn passed Mākena Landing Parking Lot to the 3-way intersection.”

Officials said that there will be no through traffic during the times of the closure.