HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Education is seeking the public’s opinion on a grade-separated pedestrian crossing on Pi’ilani Highway to help kids cross the roads safely to the newly built”Kulanihako’i High School” which is located in Kihei.

The deadline to fill out the survey is set for Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Following the survey, a community open house will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Lokelani Intermediate School cafeteria from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To participate in the survey, click here.