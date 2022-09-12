LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department responded to an emergency call about a commercial building fire on Kupuohi Street in Lahaina.

The incident happened on Monday, Sept. 12, at around 1:55 a.m.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the scene they found a working fire in a carpentry shop. They confirmed no occupants were inside as they made efforts to control the blaze.

By 4:30 a.m., the fire was extinguished.

The damage to the structure was estimated to be $40,000 and $60,000 to the contents.