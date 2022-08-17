HONOLULU (KHON2) — Marriott Vacations Worldwide, a travel-resort-focused company, is planning to host two hiring events to fill 130 resort operations positions at four Maui properties.

The first event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Westin Ka’anapali Ocean Resort Villas from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To pre-register, click here.

The second event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23, virtually, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. To pre-register, click here.

According to Marriott, the jobs that it is seeking to fill are in a variety of departments which include housekeeping.

The company stated that the first, second and third shift opportunities are available, as well as weekends — on a full or part-time basis.

“There are also salaried management positions that are available. Relevant industry experience is preferred but not required and paid training will be provided,” according to the Marriot.

To apply, click here.