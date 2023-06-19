A vehicle collision on Hana Highway in Paia, Hawaii on Monday, June 19, 2023. (Maui Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is investigating a near-fatal crash in Paia that sent four people to the hospital on Monday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 20-year-old Haiku man was operating a stolen white 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt when he was traveling eastbound on Hana Highway at around 5 a.m.

While he was traveling at a high rate of speed the man had rear-ended a white 2014 Ford F150 County of Maui pick-up truck that was traveling in the same direction.

The Chevrolet then traveled to the opposite side of traffic and crashed head-on into a silver Toyota Corolla.

The operator of the stolen Cobalt suffered life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized while the driver of the Corolla was taken to the medical center in stable condition.

The driver of the Ford F150 is a 31-year-old Lahaina male who had a 48-year-old Kahului male passenger. Both of these men were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.