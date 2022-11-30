HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County said two pools will be affected by maintenance in mid-December.

The parking lot below Upcountry Pool will close from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. All other parking lots near the pool will remain open.

More information can be found on the Maui County website.

In Kaunakakai, the Cooke Memorial Pool will be closed for deep cleaning from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14. The restrooms will also be closed. The facility will reopen on Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the Department of Parks and Recreation.