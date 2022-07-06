HONOLULU (KHON2) — Whether you fly to Hawaii for the beaches, tropical climate or never-ending hiking trails, one thing you will also experience is delicious Hawaiian food.
Because Hawaii is a melting pot full of rich culture, it comes with great food, like Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Portuguese, Polynesian and more.
Poke is a very popular traditional Hawaii dish that consists of raw chunks of fish over rice or salad. When flying to Hawaii, people will search from the North Shore to the South for the best poke spot.
Yelp ranks the best poke within a region and came out with their list of best poke on Maui.
They consider the reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.
Best poke on Maui:
- South Maui Fish Company – Kihei
- Eskimo Candy – Kihei
- Tamura’s Fine Wine & Liquors Lahaina – Lahaina
- Like Poke – Kahului
- Tamura’s Market Wailuku – Wailuku
- Kahiau’s Poke Truck – Kahului
- Tobi’s Shave Ice and Poke – Paia
- Tamura’s Fine Wine & Liquors Kihei – Kihei
- Maui Poke – Lahaina
- Poke Bobs – Hana
To read the full list and see when these restaurants and eateries are open, head to Yelp’s website.