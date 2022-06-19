HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Water Supply said it will have a scheduled construction project to repair a water main line in Kahana on the night of Tuesday, June 21.

According to the department, the construction is expected to affect a 100-foot section of the northbound lane of Lower Honoapiilani Road near its intersection with Hua Nui Place. Traffic will be detoured in the area.

Customers from 4471 to 4531 Lower Honoapiilani Road and those on Kepola Place and Kohulike Way will have water service interrupted.

The department said water service disruption is expected from 9 p.m. on Tuesday, 21 until 1 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

To find out more information, contact Department of Water Supply Administrative Officer Adam Mundy at (808) 270-8046 or email Adam.Mundy@co.maui.hi.us.