HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s Wags ‘n Whiskers Wednesday.
Today, we feature a girl who’s come a long way.
Meet Jersey, a three-year-old poi dog.
She’s quiet, gentle and a bit shy.
But she’s working on her confidence.
The Maui Humane Society said that when she first arrived, she was very timid and nervous.
But she has made huge strides and is now more outgoing.
She also walks nicely on a leash and politely takes treats.
And it’s all thanks to volunteer “Alice” who never gave up on her.
If you’d like to give jersey a home, the shelter asked that you’re patient and encouraging while she gets used to her new surroundings.
She’s currently in a foster home; so, you’ll need to give the Maui Humane Society a call to set up a time to meet.