Jersey is smiling at you on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s Wags ‘n Whiskers Wednesday.

Today, we feature a girl who’s come a long way.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Meet Jersey, a three-year-old poi dog.

Jersey poses for a photo on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

She’s quiet, gentle and a bit shy.

Jersey cuddles on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

But she’s working on her confidence.

Jersey feels special on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

The Maui Humane Society said that when she first arrived, she was very timid and nervous.

Jersey sniffs a toy on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

But she has made huge strides and is now more outgoing.

Jersey poses for a photo on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

She also walks nicely on a leash and politely takes treats.

Jersey takes a treat on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

And it’s all thanks to volunteer “Alice” who never gave up on her.

Jersey poses for a photo on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

If you’d like to give jersey a home, the shelter asked that you’re patient and encouraging while she gets used to her new surroundings.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

She’s currently in a foster home; so, you’ll need to give the Maui Humane Society a call to set up a time to meet.