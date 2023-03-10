KULA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Haleakalā National Park is celebrating the Sun!

The 2023 Solar Festival is taking place at Haleakalā National Park from Thursday, March 16 through Saturday, March, 18.

The “House of Sun” will be set up for park visitors to explore and learn about the Sun. Keiki and adults have a unique opportunity to explore astronomical methods and to learn more about the star that is closest to us.

Haleakalā National Park is partnering with the National Science Foundation’s National Solar Observatory to create this experience.

“The Solar Festival will provide a variety of opportunities for people to connect with a feature of the park they may not think much about: the Sun,” said Haleakalā National Park officials.

A park ranger looks through a telescope at Sun NPS March 20-26, 2022 in Kula, Hawai’i. (Photo/Laurel-McKenzie via Haleakalā National Park)

A photo shows the Sun photosphere with sun spots NPS March 20-26, 2022 in Kula, Hawai’i. (Photo/Brenna-Rodriguez via Haleakalā National Park)

Activities that are planned for the day include:

A Solar Telescope Observation. This is your opportunity to see solar activity through a telescope live in real time. The park will have mobile solar telescopes available to the public each day of the festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. These will be located by the Headquarters Visitor Center at 7,000 feet.

Sun Discovery Table. Visitors get a chance to learn about what a star is made of. What makes a star a star. You will learn about how we know what makes up the Sun and why it’s important to study it. The Sun Discovery Table will be available to park visitors each day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by the Headquarters Visitor Center at 7,000 feet. With this activity, participants will have hands-on learning and discovery for all ages.

Sun Science Talks. Solar scientists will be on hand to answer all your questions about our Sun; this includes how it is studied by scientists. This event will take place daily at 10 a.m. for 30 minutes. Participants are asked to meet at the Headquarters Visitor Center.

Haleakalā National Park wants everyone to know that this event is free and open to the public. The park fee still applies. There will be no advanced reservations or sign ups required to attend and participate.